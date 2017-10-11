Bartenders Appreciation Brunch

11 am-3 pm: It's been a long week. You've served thousands of cocktails and our collective headaches prove that. We know what you're thinking... Another cocktail week event? Don’t fret. J. Henry is picking up the tab to this invite-only brunch for the bartenders who helped put on Madison Cocktail Week and booze is optional. Liz Henry will be on site to offer life advice and maybe even a back rub. The fine folks of Forequarter are opening up just for you and serving brunch fare that will cure those tired bones. Besides, don't lie. You know you want one of 4Q's bagel sandwiches in your life. By invitation only.