Sammi Jo, Maannyy, Micah, Mista Swisha, Just!ne, Obscure, Freddie Da King, N02, B9, DJ Alex Witte

media release: Barz & Bangerz Vol.1 is a local event held at Viking Lanes, 1410 US-51, Stoughton, WI, 53589 on July 20th, 2024. This musical summit offers an array of talented local artists consisting of five DJs and six Musicians. Acts performing include Sammi Jo (Sammi Solberg) Maannyy (Nicholas Manhart and Emily Manhart) Micah (Micah Rudd) Mista Swisha (Zo Jackson) Just!ne (Justine Michels-Otte) Obscure (Jake Lyle) Freddie Da King (Freddie Harris III) N02 (Chase Cranfield) B9 (Ben Goldman) and DJ Alex Witte (Alex Witte).

This event is a collaboration of Adaptive Sound Collective (ASC), Viking Lanes and Nordic Pharaoh.

Come out and listen to the euphoria of talented lyrics mixed with insane dj flips at Barz & Bangerz Vol.1 on July 20, 2024, at Viking Lanes, Stoughton.