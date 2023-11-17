Basal Jones (EP release), Chakari Daezhare, The Goddess Nacole, DJ Femme Noir, Sunshyne Raynebow

media release: Come the Celebrate the EP release of Basal Jones called "Quest"

Guest Performances by Chakari Daezhare, and Goddess Nacole.

Your MC for the night: Sunshine Raynebow

Music by DJ Femme Noir

@Robinia Courtyard Doors Open at 9:30pm, show starts at 10:00pm

$10 Door Entry

Raffle Prizes to raise money for local toy and coat Drive

Sponsored and Produced by @LnuTheaterCo

Basal Jones is a Madison native born and raised and came out ready to be an artist. He got his beginnings from being inspired by his mom as she too used to be a musician. When he was in middle school he reach out to R&B and rap super group. While there they taught him important lessons such as how to form a song how to create a story and how to execute.

In 2018 Basal Jones released his first single titled “bad bitch district”. He followed that up with a slew of singles in 2020 & 2021. Although unsigned at the time he was learning The essence of capturing a rollout, production and other things.

In 2023 Basal Jones appeared in to magazine publications. He signed a promotion and marketing deal as well as a publishing deal. He has a slew of promotional work coming, between filmed interviews, podcast, and radio happening soon. SoulDrink came out in September while his new released single titled “Ghost Stories” is out everywhere in stores. Look for his upcoming debut EP, coming November 17.