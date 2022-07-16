Bashford, The Minotaurs, We Should Have Been DJs
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
Celia Perry
Bashford
Free.
media release: Some awesome bands are going to be meeting at the place to be to combine forces and make some awesome music!
Bashford
The Minotaurs
We Should Have Been DJs
This is going to return home show for Bashford’s week long tour so we hope to see you all there!
Show starts at 10 with no door charge (per usual)
Info
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music