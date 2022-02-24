RSVP for Basics of DNA and Genealogy

press release: Explore your family history and learn the basics of genealogy research with this engaging workshop hosted by the Wisconsin Historical Society. With the rise of services such as AncestryDNA and 23andMe, DNA has become one of the most popular genealogy tools, but interpreting the results is not always easy. Presenter Dana Kelly will help you navigate this data and provide information about the key aspects of using DNA results to find more about your family history.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, 9:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. CDT (includes a 15 minute break between lectures and a 30 minute lunch break.) Registration deadline: 12:00pm Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. A recording of the webinar will be available to registrants for 30 days following the event. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.

Topics covered

Introduction to the World of Genetic Genealogy.

Ethnicity Estimates: Why is Mine Wrong and Does it Matter?

Using Cousin Matching to Confirm Your Research and Find New Ancestors.

Ethics, Privacy, and DNA.

About the presenter

Dana Kelly serves as the Executive Director of the Norwegian American Genealogical Center & Naeseth Library. She oversees the daily operation of the center and is active in outreach activities and educational programming. Dana’s passion for family history led her to a Scandinavian Studies degree from UW-Madison where she learned to speak, read and write Norwegian. She has presented and lectured to historical societies, genealogical societies, libraries and Norwegian cultural organizations throughout the Midwest and was a virtual presenter at RootsTech in 2021. Dana serves on the Board of Directors for the Dane County Area Genealogical Society and is a member of several genealogical and Norwegian cultural organizations. A Wisconsin native, she lives on a dairy farm with her husband and three children.

Know before you go

An email link to the webinar will be sent after registration closes. If you do not see the email, please check your spam or junk mail folder.

A computer with internet access is required to participate. If you do not have internet access, you may be able to call in for audio-only access.

A recording of the webinar will be available to registrants for 30 days following the event.

Buying multiple tickets? Each registrant is advised to check out individually to ensure that the webinar link will be emailed to the customer name entered at checkout.

Discounts

Discount codes must be applied during checkout. They cannot be applied after checking out.

Society members: Enter your WHS member number in the discount field at checkout.

WSGS members: Use the discount code WSGS at checkout.

Contact