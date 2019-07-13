Bastille Day Lakefest

press release: The festival will offer various family-oriented entertainment centered around nature and wildlife education, promote water activities and celebrate Belleville's French Heritage. Program includes: Lumberjack shows, free canoe, kayak & river boat rides; 5K race and youth run, meet & greet Miss Wisconsin 2019, kids & bugs, Criterrrrman show, bird watching (for all ages), French fur traders re-enactment camp, carp fishing contest, acoustic music, French jazz foot parade, photo contest & display, French-themed food, beer & wine.