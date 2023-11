media release: B.A.M Festival (Battle, Art, Music)

Workshops 5-10 pm, 12/15, Madison Youth Arts; workshops noon-3:45 pm, competition 4-11 pm, 12/16, Arts + Literature Lab; workshops 10 am-12:30 pm, kickback 12:45-2 pm, 12/17, Madison Circus Space.

https://www.facebook.com/events/721723636490666/

Day 1 Dec 15, 2023. Held at MyArts, second floor, Doors Open at 5pm, first workshop at 515pm

515-615pm : Beg-Int Ballet / Modern Contemporary with Michele

630-730pm : Dance Workshop (TBA)

745-845pm : Dance Workshop with Pato

9-10pm : Dance Workshop with Kdot & Klutch

Day 2 Dec 16, 2023. Held at Arts Lit Lab, third floor, Doors Open at 12pm, first workshop at 1215pm

1215-115pm : Dance Workshop

130-230pm : Graffiti Art Workshop with Adam

245-345pm : Music Workshop (TBA)

4-530pm : Prelims for Freestyle Dance Battles & Art Of Contest

6-630pm : Transition downstairs to main floor for remaining event

630-730pm : Choreography Competition

730-8pm : 7-2smoke 1v1 Freestyle Battles

8-9pm : Top 16 - Top 4 2v2 Freestyle Dance Battles

9-930pm : Live Performances & Exhibition Battles

930-945pm : 2v2 Freestyle Dance Battle Finals

945-1015pm : Live Performances & Exhibition Battles

1015-11pm : Award Ceremony

11pm-2am : Afterparty at Tavernakaya

Day 3 Dec 17, 2023. Held at Madison Circus Space, Doors Open at 10am, first workshop at 1015am

1015-1115am : Dance Workshop with Hunter

1130am-12:30pm : Dance Workshop (TBA)

1245-2pm : Kickback, Games, Activities & Fellowship