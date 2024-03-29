Battle @ Da Badgers

× Expand LessWork Lens A dancer at a Styles Defined Battle League event in 2021. A dancer at a Styles Defined Battle League event in 2021.

media release: Hip-Hop Festival in collaboration with Fusion Concept Festival's World Tour, featuring workshops, performances, seminar, auditions and more. Two guest teams will earn their spots at the USA Finals for a chance to compete on the World Stage in Paris, France!

5-9pm, Friday March 29, Madison Youth Arts; noon-10 pm, Saturday March 30, Arts + Literature Lab; 11 am-4 pm, Sunday March 31, Madison Circus Space.

Spectators Entry : $10 each day Saturday & Sunday

Competitors Entry : $15 Online (Presale ends at 5pm SAT MAR 30), $20 @ The Door (Saturday Only)

Dance Workshops : $25 each Workshop. Open to all ages and levels. Friday at MyArts 5-9pm (530-645pm Papa Kobina - Freestyle; 7-815pm Kdot -> LiteFeet ); Saturday at Arts Lit Laboratory 12-4pm (1230-145pm BParish & Law - Hiphop;: 2-315pm Fabulous Freddy - Vogue); Sunday at Madison Circus Space 11am-230pm (1130am-1245pm Jovi Jenovi - Breakdance; 1-215pm Erika - Choreography)

2v2 Freestyle Dance Tournament, Exhibition Dance Battles : Clash Of Style, Saturday at 5:30 pm.Winning Team earns spot in USA Finals in June 2024

Sunday March 31: Content Creation / Day Party, Games & Activities 2 Dance Workshops 11am-215pm, Content Day (book with Kolin) 2-4pm, Day Party, games & activites ($10 for entry) (Food & Beverages) : 2-4pm. 2 Free 1 Min Reels for people that purchased a bundle, Music of your choice (first come first serve only for Sunday). 1 video $25, 2 videos $30 (with no bundle purchase)

Ticket package options:

Day 1 (Friday) $25 (50 ppl max): 2 Dance Workshops, 150 min of dance training

Day 2 (Saturday) $40 (50 ppl max): 2 Dance Workshops, 150 mins of dance training, spectators Entry (Saturday), competitors Entry (Saturday),

Day 3 (Sunday) $30 (50 ppl max): 2 Dance Workshops, 150 Mins of dance training, Entry to Content / Day Party

Weekend Bundle (Fri & Saturday): $75 (50 ppl max): includes 4 Dance Workshops, 300 mins of dance training, spectators Entry (Saturday), competitors Entry (Saturday), entry to Content / Day Party (earn 2 free 1 min Reel Videos with muun) (Sunday)

Spectators Bundle $50 (30 ppl max): includes 3 Dance Workshops (Friday & Saturday), spectators Entry (Saturday), entry to Content / Day Party (earn 2 free 1 min reel videos with muun) (Sunday)

Competitors Bundle $50 (30 ppl max): includes 3 Dance Workshops (Friday & Saturday), competitors Entry (Saturday), entry to Content/ Day Party (earn 2 free 1 min reel videos with muun) (Sunday)