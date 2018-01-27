press release: On Saturday, January 27, the Madison Fire Department and Madison Police Department square off at the Hartmeyer Ice Arena in a “Battle Of the Badges.” This fun, family-friendly hockey event raises funds for Safe Communities Madison-Dane County, which works to combat opioid addiction and abuse in our area, an effort that is near and dear to us. This event is made possible with support from Fire Fighters Local 311 and Madison Ice Inc.

4:15PM - 6:00PM Family Open Skate: Free Rentals

6:30PM The Puck Drops!

Delicious food

Beer Garden

Raffles and great prizes

KIDS ZONE

Intermission; 50/50 Raffle and Chuck-A-Puck contest

Tickets are only $5.00 (kids 3 and under are free!). Purchase in advance or at the door.