press release: USA | DCP, 35mm | 79 min.

Director: Clyde Bruckman, James Parrott

Cast: Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy, Edgar Kennedy

This program highlights the UCLA Film & Television Archives heroic efforts in preserving the Hal Roach Studios films featuring the legendary comic duo of Laurel & Hardy. Three of the four classic shorts included are Perfect Day (1929), Hog Wild (1930), and Brats (1930). The program is made complete with the newest restoration of the silent Battle of the Century (1929), featuring the screen’s ultimate pie fight. Long existing only as a fragment, Battle of the Century has been restored to its original glory thanks to the 2015 discovery of a complete print. Battle of the Century Restored by UCLA Film & Television Archive in conjunction with Jeff Joseph/SabuCat. Preserved from one reel of 35mm nitrate print, one reel of a 35mm acetate dupe negative and a 16mm acetate print. Laboratory Services: The Stanford Theatre Film Laboratory, Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, Cineaste Restoration/Thad Komorowksi, Point 360/Joe Alloy. Special Thanks: Jon Mirsalis, Paramount Pictures Archives, Richard W. Bann, Ray Faiola, David Gerstein. Perfect Day Restored by UCLA Film & Television Archive. Preserved from an incomplete 35mm estar picture fine grain of reel 1; a 35mm nitrate Movietone apeture print of reel 1; a 35mm nitrate workprint of reel 2; a 35mm nitrate variable density mixing unit of reel 2, and syncronous sound discs. Laboratory services by Roundabout Entertainment, Fotokem, Audio Mechanics, DJ Audio, Inc., The Stanford Theatre Film Laboratory. Special thanks to Sonar Entertainment, Michael J. Sheridan, Les Perkins. Hog Wild Restored by UCLA Film & Television Archive. Preserved from one reel of 35mm nitrate camera negative, one reel of a 35mm nitrate work print, a 35mm nitrate dupe negative, and synchronous sound discs. Laboratory Services byRoundabout Entertainment, Pacific Title & Art Studio, Fotokem, Audio Mechanics, DJ Audio, Inc., UCLA Film & Television Archive, Simon Daniel Sound. Special thanks to Sonar Entertainment. Brats Restored by UCLA Film & Television Archive. Preserved from 35mm nitrate dupe negatives and Western Electric sound discs. Laboratory services by The Stanford Theatre Film Laboratory, Roundabout Entertainment, Fotokem, Audio Mechanics, DJ Audio, Inc. Special thanks to: Gary Lacher, Steve Slocum, Jeff Joseph/SabuCat, Sonar Entertainment.

UCLA Festival of Preservation on Tour: One of the world’s leaders in the efforts to preserve our motion picture heritage, the UCLA Film & Television Archive has arranged their biennial tour of restored 35mm prints and DCPs of selected titles from the most recent edition of their annual Festival of Preservation. The selection highlights features and shorts including silent-era rediscoveries, landmark American Independent movies, poverty row gems, remarkable documentaries, and more! The screenings will be presented both at our regular Vilas Hall venue and every Sunday in February at the Chazen Museum of Art.