BCycle Ribbon Cutting

Warner Park Duck Pond 2920 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

from Alder Myadze's blog: There is a new BCycle station being installed at Warner Park, just in time for Mallards baseball and women's softball season. BCycle and the Mallards are hosting a ribbon cutting and a larger community-focused event with free Ian's Pizza and a transportation-focused family carnival.

  • 4:30pm: Ribbon cutting at the new station – comments from Alders/Mayor, BCycle, and Big Top Sports.
  • 4:45pm: Pizza from Ian’s for attendees.

5pm-6pm: Transportation-focused family carnival – get folks riding BCycles and showcase other bike, bus, carpool, etc. partners through tabling, games, or bike rodeo. 

 This should be a fun event!

