press release: When one of our staff was out making a gravy run for our Thanksgiving Basket Drive, she was stopped by a woman in the store who asked if she was shopping for a pantry. Hearing this staff member’s mission, the woman pulled out $10 and told her, “My husband I needed a food pantry years ago. We’d like to help.”

At the Goodman Community Center, we’re lucky to witness acts of goodness like this every day, and we want our neighbors to get a little snippet of what we see. That’s why we plan to shine a light on the kindness all around us with an evening of storytelling on April 27. Community members will be invited to share their stories of kind acts both large and small leading up to the event.

Join the evening's MC, John Urban, and hear stories from Goodman CEO Letesha Nelson, other local leaders, youth and neighbors.

Doors open at 6:30pm and the program will begin around 7pm. Hors d'oeuvres will be provided, and there will be a cash bar available.

All are welcome to attend, so we've created a range of ticket price options (including free). All tickets gain the same access to the event. Reach out to Meghan Allynn Johnson (contact info below) if you'd like to purchase a ticket at a different price than those listed.

Be the Good: Celebrating Kindness in Our Community will take place in the Goodman Center Brassworks building, 214 Waubesa St., Madison. See parking options at goodmancenter.org/parking.

Questions about the event or interested in sponsoring? Contact Meghan Allynn Johnson, Corporate Giving & Events Manager, at mjohnson@goodmancenter.org or 608-204-8033.

C﻿an't make it to the event? Make a donation to support goodness and Goodman. Click on the Get Tickets button and select the Donations option. Please note, a donation is not a ticket. If you'd like to reserve a ticket, select a Pay What You Can option.

W﻿ant to share your story of kindness? Maybe it was something you did to lend a hand, or a neighbor, friend or coworker who went out of their way to make their community a better place. We want to hear it and share it.

G﻿oodman will be sharing stories on their website and social media profiles during the weeks leading up to the event. Your story may even be featured in an article on Madison 365!

T﻿o share your story, visit goodmancenter.org/bethegood or record your story by calling 608-204-8029.