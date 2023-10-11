Beaded Drum Necklaces
Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Join Menominee artist Yvette Peguero and learn how to create a beaded drum necklace! Appropriate for ages 5 and older. All supplies provided. Registration is required.
Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.
Info
Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Crafts, Lectures & Seminars