Beaded Drum Necklaces

RSVP

Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Join Menominee artist Yvette Peguero and learn how to create a beaded drum necklace! Appropriate for ages 5 and older. All supplies provided. Registration is required.

Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.

Info

Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Crafts, Lectures & Seminars
608-224-7100
RSVP
Google Calendar - Beaded Drum Necklaces - 2023-10-11 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Beaded Drum Necklaces - 2023-10-11 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Beaded Drum Necklaces - 2023-10-11 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Beaded Drum Necklaces - 2023-10-11 17:00:00 ical