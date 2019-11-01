press release: Balancing euphoric dubstep melodies with mind-altering drops, Colorado producer Bear Grillz skips hibernation with "Out Of My Body," featuring KARRA.

× Expand "Out of My Body" by Bear Grillz

"Out Of My Body" succeeds Bear Grillz’s debut album Demons, a 12- track stunner rooted in dubstep, flourished with streaks of future-bass, bass house, hip hop, and reggae. The track will also be featured on Demons Deluxe, a massive special edition of the album featuring new originals as well as remixes, due out this September on Dim Mak. Following months on the road supporting the music, including a summer run of Australian dates and a performance at Electric Zoo, Bear Grillz is set to return to North America on his Demons Deluxe Fall Tour. Kicking off on October 10th in Virginia Beach, Bear Grillz will bring his eclectic bass sounds across to select cities across the United States and Canada, accompanied by special guest Lucii, with additional support by Somnium Sound and OG Nixin.