Bear in the Forest, Tos Hopkins

press release: Bear In The Forest (a.k.a. Alberto Kanost) hails from Milwaukee, WI, where he found passion in music performance and environmental education. BITF is an attempt to bring those passions together; to use music to reflect the beauty in nature, and remind people of the importance of staying connected to the natural world and their place in it. This past summer, following Bear's recent graduation from UW, BITF released their second project. The self-titled 2021 Bear In The Forest project was recorded and produced here in Madison and can be found on most streaming platforms. Some say the songs of Bear In the Forest howl with spiritualism. The sound is built around folk music in the oldest, barest sense: joy and pain and a guitar coming together to produce tones that resonate with ancestral memory.

Tos Hopkins began performing his original songs as a busker at his local farmers market in Madison. His music has been heavily influenced by places he has lived, such as traditional folk from England and Western Saraharn blues from NW Africa. Now residing in Milwaukee, WI he continues to explore his passion for songwriting touching upon the existence of our being and the ecology of our planet.

Start your weekend with a live concert performed in one of Madison’s most unique venues. Explore the tropics, enjoy the warmth, and be entertained by some of the area's most talented musician

$8 - General Admission; $5 - Child (Ages 6-12); FREE - Ages 5 & under. Purchase tickets online or at the door.