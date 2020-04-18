Beat the Blues Cruise

Keva Sports Center, Middleton 8312 Forsythia St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: The second annual local run/walk to raise funds and awareness surrounding suicide prevention. This year's funds will benefit the Trevor Project. Event packet pick up at 8am with races starting at 9am. Runs are staged out of Keva Sports Center, 312 Forsythia St Middleton. 5k fun run/walk ($40) and 10k run ($50).

Keva Sports Center, Middleton 8312 Forsythia St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
608-212-2266
