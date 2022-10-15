media release: On Saturday, October 15, Grace Episcopal Church will join prominent speaker, activist, and best-selling author Shane Claiborne to host an event in response to the increasing gun violence and deaths in Madison. “Beating Guns in Madison,” will begin at 3pm at the church and is free and open to the public.

The event will feature a keynote address by Claiborne, who has brought similar events to cities across the nation, and a demonstration by a blacksmith on how to make garden tools and art out of donated firearms. Although no firearms will be accepted at this event, anyone wishing to have their guns turned into garden tools can learn how at https://rawtools.org/donate-a- gun/ The event will also feature survivor testimonies on how gun violence has impacted their lives, and musical performances.