media release: "Beatlejam" was founded in 1981 by a group of then local musicians and patrons who love the Beatles. They reconvene each year, coming from all over the USA, to sing Beatle songs along with all who attend. Led by the PK Schubutt Band and Friends, it's a bar "sing-a-long", not just a show. Bring your friends, voices, kids and love of the Beatles. A splendid time is guaranteed for all!

3pm - ??, Saturday March 19th, 2022, the Rigby Pub & Grill, 119 E. Main Street, Madison WI 608-442-1112

FREE - No tickets, no cover charge

For more information, contact the Rigby at 608-442-1112 or events.rigby@gmail.com