press release: Winter Words performances will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Touchstone Theatre, and each reading will be followed by an audience discussion. Run times will vary. General Admission tickets will go on sale January 3 at 10:00 am, online only. Tickets will not be available by phone. Ticket price is $20. Patrons can purchase online at americanplayers.org/events/winter-words. For assistance or additional information, the administrative phone number is 608-588-7401.

January 29: Beau Brummel By Clyde Fitch. Directed by James Ridge.

Based on the life of George Bryan "Beau" Brummell, who took the London social scene by storm when he befriended the prince regent George IV. Beau carries a superficial charm to all his relationships - romantic and otherwise. But his casual charisma masks something deeper; some of it vapid, some generous and some maybe not so much. A whirlwind of wit, romance and meticulous fashion that pays tribute to the man who inspired dandyism.