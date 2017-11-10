press release: Kanopy Dance Company's Dance Into the Light 2017-18 Season On Sale Now

A Series of Awe Inspiring Dance Concerts At the Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State Street. Order tickets on line or by phone: Tickets: www.overturecenter.org, 608.258.4141

Or stop in at the Overture Box Office. Ticket Prices: $29/general, $22/students, $14/children, youth.

Beautiful Isolation

Presented by Custer Plumb Financial Services

Masterworks: Anna Sokolow’s “Lyric Suite,” and excerpt “Escape” from “Rooms”

Guest Artists: Samantha Geracht & Jim May the Artistic Directors of Sokolow Theatre Dance Ensemble, NYC.

November 10-12, 2017

A woman sits alone in an evening dress attempting to relive her romantic past.

Couples dance together, oblivious to the plight of their fellow countrymen.

Through both original pieces and masterworks the anguish of the human condition is presented in dance with startling and loving clarity.

Experience the unique vision of iconic American choreographer Anna Sokolow, from the stark simplicity of her “Lyric Suite” to her meditation on alienation in the modern world in “Escape.” Then consider the contemporary world in “This is Not America,” and the uplifting “Partita & Chorales,” by Kanopy Artistic Directors Robert E. Cleary and Lisa Thurrell.

Re-staging of Anna Sokolow’s “Lyric Suite” licensed through Sokolow Theatre Dance Ensemble.

Pre-Show Talk Opening Night

FRI, NOV 10, 7 PM – 7:30 PM | Promenade Hall

Show ticket or ticket stub to Beautiful Isolation for admittance. Meet the artists. Discussion of great American Modern Dance master Anna Sokolow, her history and legacy.

Master Class

THU, NOV 9, 4:30 PM – 6 PM | Kanopy Studio, 341 State St Madison WI 53703

Guest Artist Samantha Geracht Meyers, Artistic Director Sokolow Theatre Dance Ensemble, NYC

Registration Opens Soon