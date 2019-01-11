press release: A collection of monologues that may or may not have something to do with the moon

Written and directed by Maureen Janson

Performed by Liz Cassarino, Stacey Garbarski, Deborah Hearst, Kate Mann, Lisa Mueller, Susan Sweeney, Alice Wenzlow

with original music by Mark Wurzelbacher

Presented in the intimate gallery space of Madison's Arts + Literature Laboratory, Beautiful View is a grouping of original monologues plus a song, spanning time, location and context, held together by the idea of human connection: to each other, to oneself and to the universe. You are welcome to be the first to see and hear this collection of stories in public!

Beautiful View features a group of strong local actors in roles ranging from a young love-struck Irish immigrant to an unsteady dental hygienist to a contemporary older daughter grappling with her mother's not-so-gradual decline. Witty, thoughtful, relevant, and smart, the seven segments of the show (which may or may not have anything to do with the moon) are comprised of six monologues and one song with original music written by Madison composer, Mark Wurzelbacher.

Two performances will take place on January 11 and 12, 2019 at 7:30pm at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, 2021 Winnebago Street in Madison. Tickets are a requested donation of $15 and are available at the door, with doors opening at 7pm.

Seating will be limited! Although advance tickets are not available, email reservations will be taken up to 5pm on January 11. Reserve places by emailing maureenjanson1@gmail.com with your name an number of seats you would like. Spots will be held until 7pm (30 minutes prior to each show) on the day of the show you'd like to attend. (Some mature content.)