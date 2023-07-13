Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Cambridge Historic School 213 South St., Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523

media release: By Linda Woolverton; Directed by Betsy Bamlett

Beauty and the Beast tells the story of an unkind prince who has been magically transformed into an unsightly creature as punishment for his selfish ways. To revert into his true human form, the Beast must learn to love a bright, beautiful young lady who he has imprisoned in his enchanted castle before it is too late

Produced by CD Players Theater at Cambridge Historic School Gym, 213 South Street, Cambridge

July 13-15 at 7PM, July 16 at 2PM

Call 608-209-0144 for reservations or more information.

Info

Cambridge Historic School 213 South St., Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523
Kids & Family
Theater & Dance
608-209-0144
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2023-07-13 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2023-07-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2023-07-13 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2023-07-13 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2023-07-14 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2023-07-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2023-07-14 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2023-07-14 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2023-07-15 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2023-07-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2023-07-15 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2023-07-15 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2023-07-16 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2023-07-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2023-07-16 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - 2023-07-16 14:00:00 ical