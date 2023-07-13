Disney's Beauty and the Beast

media release: By Linda Woolverton; Directed by Betsy Bamlett

Beauty and the Beast tells the story of an unkind prince who has been magically transformed into an unsightly creature as punishment for his selfish ways. To revert into his true human form, the Beast must learn to love a bright, beautiful young lady who he has imprisoned in his enchanted castle before it is too late

Produced by CD Players Theater at Cambridge Historic School Gym, 213 South Street, Cambridge

July 13-15 at 7PM, July 16 at 2PM

Call 608-209-0144 for reservations or more information.