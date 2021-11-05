7:30 & 10 pm, 11/5-6, Comedy on State. $20/$18.

media release: Becky Robinson is on her Heavy Pour Tour, and visiting Comedy On State November 5-6!

Becky’s explosively unique character antics and viral videos have racked up millions of views and fans across social media including her most popular “Entitled Housewife”, the outspoken viral golf character.

Robison also voices the lead character Parker J Cloud on Nickelodeon's new original series, Middlemost Post. When a reformed raincloud teams up with a shipwrecked sea-postman and a magic walrus, the three form the Middlemost Post – the wackiest and most loveable postal service on Mt. Middlemost. Nickelodeon’s first original animated series in five years captures an imaginative and truly unique world, fusing comedy, emotion, new lovable characters--a former rain cloud, a brawny mailman and their magical pet walrus--and big comedic moments.

Robinson has appeared on Comedy Central, MTV’s Wild & Out, and E!’s The Funny Dance Show to name a few. Robinson has become known for her characters/videos for Entitled Housewife, Suzie Chapsticks and Alan Gingrich.

Sitting with another party? Please note the FIRST & LAST name of the group's ticket purchaser in the "Customer Notes" section on the purchase page. We will do our best to accommodate special requests, combined seating is not guaranteed without this information.

*All shows are 18 and over

*All sales are final. No refunds.