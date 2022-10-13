media release: She was a bold sex therapist on TV and radio, a sharp-shooter, writer, humorist, educator, Holocaust survivor, and so much more. Dr. Ruth Westheimer is one of a kind and still working at the age of 94. See her story brought to life by playwright, Mark St. Germain, in Becoming Dr. Ruth, a solo performance by Atlanta-based actor, Eileen Koteles.

Born in Tampa Florida, Eileen has enjoyed a varied career in theater, dance, choreography, and voice work. She began her career when she was seven years old. Eileen holds a BFA in Theater from the University of Florida. She has received many accolades for her work both in education and theater.

She worked at the Mendez Foundation in Tampa, Florida as theater manager creating, writing, directing, and performing musicals. She used the arts as a method for teaching young children living in poverty in a program entitled, “Too Good for Drugs and Violence.” Eileen says, “It’s imperative to support the arts as a platform for teaching life skills, problem solving, history, and tolerance. The arts provide us with that mirror to see ourselves so clearly, if we are willing to look.”

The Madison production of Becoming Dr. Ruth is produced by TNW Ensemble Theater, formerly known as TAPIT new works, through their RoseDot initiative. A 37-year-old non-profit, professional arts organization,TNW’s mission includes exploring social justice issues through a wide variety of art forms.

Tickets for Becoming Dr. Ruth are $25 for adults, available at brownpapertickets.com. Contact TNW for information at info@tnwensembletheater.org or call 608.244.2938. All three performances are at The Brink Lounge, Thursday, October 13, 7:30 PM; Friday, October 14; 7:30 PM; and Sunday, Oct. 16, 3:00 PM for a matinee.

Supported, in part, by the Madison Arts Commission with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board; Dane County Arts and culture, with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation; Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts; and the Neil Allen Peckett Memorial Fund.