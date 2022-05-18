ONLINE: Becoming Family: Stories from Staff and Supporters

press release:  As Nehemiah approaches its 30th birthday – we want to share more Nehemiah stories. – and hear yours!

Relationships to others and the community are at the heart of Nehemiah. Join us for a monthly online “Becoming Family: Stories from Staff and Supporters” session that gives the opportunity to hear the stories of how Nehemiah staff and supporters came to the organization – and how Nehemiah has impacted their lives.

Our first gathering in May will feature Karen Reece, Vice President of Research and Education.

Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism
608-257-2453
