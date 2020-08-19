press release: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm, Warner Park, 2930 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704

6:30pm gates open; 700pm-7:30pm opening remarks; 7:30pm-9:00pm movie viewing

In partnership with Tellurian, Journey Mental Health Center, RISE, Rogers Behavioral Health and Downtown Madison Inc., NAMI Dane County will be hosting a drive-in viewing of the documentary “Bedlam” (watch trailer: www.bedlamfilm.org ) at the Mallards Duck Pond.

This event is open and free to the public with a limited capacity of 115 cars. In order to attend, you must register. Social distancing will be enforced. Individuals must stay in their cars for the duration of the film, with the exception of restrooms and purchasing concessions, where individuals will be required to wear masks.