press release: For 2018, BEEFUS brings their retchworthy Holiday radio rumpus to a LIVE presentation at Mother Fool's Coffeehouse.

They'll do an in-person reprise of KRINGLE IN THE KORN, the story of Santa's trip to the Deep South Pole. Somehow, the South Pole has become a Red State. The angry local yokels hogtie Santa and his elf helper Humples. They torment them by speaking in tongues. They hand them over to the gross leather-daddy sex ogre known only as The Gimp. But something worse awaits Santa... and the world. Can Santa stop the monstrous porcine abomination PORKANTHROPUS? All-new songs include "I Only Luv 'Em When They Dead & Gone" "Danger in the Manger" and "Slavery Town."

One performance only! $6.