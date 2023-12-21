Beefus, Educational Davis, Psychoacoustics DJs

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: BEEFUS will be once again desecrating Xmas live from the Harmony stage on Thurs 12-21, from 7-11 PM. WORT's Psychoacoustics will spin records, then Educational Davis will open, then BEEFUS will present GRINCH! A Filthy Fun Frolic. It's a pageant/recital/storytime about a gross green voyeur who spies on frisky Whos and plots to steal all of their personal pleasure devices. Expect warped original tunes, sound effects, costumes, pratfalls, all backed by an eight-piece band with horn section. 

Previous BEEFUS Xmas specials:

https://beefus.bandcamp.com/album/rude-ralph-the-red-faced-rage-deer

https://beefus.bandcamp.com/album/how-the-glurk-stole-xmas

Info

Harmony-Bar-teaser.jpg

Carolyn Fath Ashby

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Holidays, Music
608-249-4333
to
Google Calendar - Beefus, Educational Davis, Psychoacoustics DJs - 2023-12-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Beefus, Educational Davis, Psychoacoustics DJs - 2023-12-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Beefus, Educational Davis, Psychoacoustics DJs - 2023-12-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Beefus, Educational Davis, Psychoacoustics DJs - 2023-12-21 19:00:00 ical