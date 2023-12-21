Beefus, Educational Davis, Psychoacoustics DJs

× Expand Bob Koch A band on stage at the Harmony. Beefus

media release: BEEFUS will be once again desecrating Xmas live from the Harmony stage on Thurs 12-21, from 7-11 PM. WORT's Psychoacoustics will spin records, then Educational Davis will open, then BEEFUS will present GRINCH! A Filthy Fun Frolic. It's a pageant/recital/storytime about a gross green voyeur who spies on frisky Whos and plots to steal all of their personal pleasure devices. Expect warped original tunes, sound effects, costumes, pratfalls, all backed by an eight-piece band with horn section.

Previous BEEFUS Xmas specials:

https://beefus.bandcamp.com/ album/rude-ralph-the-red- faced-rage-deer

https://beefus.bandcamp.com/ album/how-the-glurk-stole-xmas