media release: BEEFUS will perform live for the first time since 2019 at the Parched Eagle Brewery, 1444 East Washington Avenue, on Saturday October 23 from 7-9 PM.

Called "Madison's rocking merry pranksters" by the Madison Isthmus, BEEFUS has been bringing their bizarro sounds to stages in Madison and the Midwest since 2007. More anti-rock than rock, with smatterings of mutated jazz, peculiar percussion, and anthems to meat, body horror, and eldritch squid, BEEFUS will go all-out at the Eagle, with sound effects, cultish stage antics, visual oddities, and weirdly catchy squid-rock anthems.