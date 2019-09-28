press release: The historic Pabst Mansion will be holding its first-ever outdoor beer fest! The Beer Baron’s Bash will be held Saturday, September 28 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the lot across the street from the Mansion. This outdoor event will feature a selection of Milwaukee-based craft breweries, food trucks, brewing demonstrations, beer artifacts and beer-related products made by local artisans, with additional entertainment provided by 88Nine’s Justin Barney. General entry to the event is free of charge but a $2 wristband is required to purchase beer. Proceeds from the purchase of the wristbands directly support the Pabst Mansion. Beer Baron’s Bash is sponsored in part by Carrier.

President Pamela Williams-Lime explained how this new event came about: “In early June of this year we held an Outdoor Estate Sale in the lot directly across the street from the Mansion. It was our first-ever estate sale and it far exceeded our expectations. People were lined up down the street to get in, we sold out of virtually everything and we even had people drive in from other parts of the country to buy a little piece of history! The Outdoor Estate Sale was so successful we thought we should introduce another outdoor event. A beer festival immediately came to mind. The Beer Baron’s Bash provides us a unique opportunity to showcase the Avenues West neighborhood and our event partners, to celebrate both Milwaukee’s brewing history and new craft breweries. We hope the event will also convey the evolution of beer from the Captain’s traditional Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) to the microbrews that are so popular with beer enthusiasts of all ages. For this event the Pabst Mansion is partnering with exceptional local breweries, food vendors, artisans and local non-profit institutions to celebrate all things beer in Milwaukee!”

Beer Baron's Bash 2019 Partners: 1840 Brewing Company; Addicting Pretzels; Black Husky Brewing; Black Point Estate & Gardens; Component Brewing; Enlightened Brewing Company; Foxfire Food Truck; Gathering Place Brewing; Good City Brewing; Halo Soap; Hue Vietnamese; John’s Roasted Corn; LitMKE; Lumpia City; Meat on the Street; Melm’s Brewing Company; MobCraft Beer; New Baron’s Brewing Cooperative; Old World Wisconsin; Pabst Milwaukee Brewery and Taproom; Stock House Brewing Co.; UWM Ancient Brewing Program and Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum.

Beer Baron’s Bash at the Pabst Mansion will be held, rain or shine, Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the lot across the street from the Pabst Mansion at 2023 W. Wisconsin Avenue. The event is free of charge but a $2 wristband is required to purchase beer. Valid ID required. Cash and credit cards accepted. Ample street parking available. Beer Baron’s Bash will be held on the first day of Doors Open Milwaukee, the popular event organized by Historic Milwaukee. historicmilwaukee. org/doors-open/ The Mansion will be open for self-guided tours (regular admission, free for members). For more information, visit PabstMansion.com/events, call 414-931-0808 or email info@pabstmansion.com.