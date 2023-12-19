Beer & Carols

media release: A fundraiser for the Fritz Food Pantry at Goodman & St. Stephen's Food Pantry

DOORS at 6:00, SINGING STARTS at 7:00PM

FREE! Donations encouraged for local food pantries.

This is a seated show.

Come sing some of your favorite Christmas carols with a pint and some friends. Song sheets will be provided and a group of local musicians will help lead the singing. As part of the holiday spirit, we'll be raising funds for the Fritz Food Pantry and the St. Stephen's Food Pantry and collecting canned or dry goods. Hosted by Trinity Lutheran, St. Luke's Episcopal, Lake Edge Lutheran, and St. Stephen's Lutheran.