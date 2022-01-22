media release: Beer & Cheese Fest returns to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin, for year 12 on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022! Meet and mingle with brewers and cheesemakers from around the state (and beyond) and sample hundreds of delicious creations in the midst of your bleak Wisconsin winter.

This event is for attendees 21+ years of age.

VID (Very Important Drinker) Tickets // $90* includes: Early access to exclusive tappings and tastings from noon-2 p.m.; Exclusive Beer & Cheese Fest beanie; Food voucher; Tasting glass; Unlimited beer and cheese sampling

* increases to $100 after 1/1/2022, if available.

General Admission Tickets // $55** includes Festival entry from 2-6 p.m.; Tasting glass; Unlimited beer and cheese sampling

**increases to $65 after 1/1/2022--

Designated Driver Tickets // $15 includes festival entry from 2-6 p.m.; Tasting glass; Unlimited NA beverages and cheese sampling.

Food and Beer pairings throughout the afternoon for the epi-curious. Local food carts will have food available for purchase.