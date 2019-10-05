press release:Tickets on sale NOW! $48.50 General Admission; $25.00 Designated Driver (No Beer, just Soda)

Quivey's Grove 26th Annual BeerFest is Saturday, October 5, from 12:30-4:30 under the tents on Quivey's grounds. Limited ticket sales and 30 of our favorite Brewers will make this an intimate fall afternoon of beer sampling. Add in some great music from Reverend Ravin and the Chainsmokin Alter Boys, with Westside Andy, and some great food from Quivey's Grove. Great Beer, Great Music, Great Food, And Porta Potties. What more could you want?

Tickets purchased are final, no refunds. Event is rain or shine. 21+ years of age only NO EXCEPTIONS. IDs will be checked upon entry. No outside glassware, food or beverages. Management reserves the right to deny entry to any guest appearing intoxicated upon arrival & remove any ticket holder, deemed intoxicated or unruly, without refund. Please enjoy & drink responsibly!