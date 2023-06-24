Beers with Queers

× Expand courtesy The Queeny Bitch A close-up of The Queeny Bitch. The Queeny Bitch

media release: A riotous evening of stand-up comedy at Forward Club featuring an aggressively gay lineup of comics headlined by none other than the queeny bitch herself: The Queeny Bitch.

The Queeny Bitch is a queer stand-up comedian, singer, songwriter, and makeup artist based in Chicago. She hosts the popular Diva Hour variety show and is known for pulling no punches as she gets real on topics such as sex, politics, and a fierce cut crease.

With stand-up (and musical) performances by: The Queeny Bitch, Trumaine Bradley, Samara Suomi, Michael Kittelson, special guests!

H﻿osted by: Aris Awes

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts 8:00PM, Forward Club (at Breese Stevens Field), 917 E Mifflin St., Madison, WI 53703. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 6.

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/977436779921761

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.