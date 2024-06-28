Beers with Queers

× Expand Ali Hormann A close-up of Emma Dalenberg. Emma Dalenberg

media release: A riotous evening of stand-up comedy at the outdoor bar and performance space overlooking Breese Stevens Field!

With stand-up performances by all-queer cast of comedians including host Michael Kittelson (Milwaukee), featured comic Izzy Salhani (Chicago), and headliner Emma Dalenberg (Minneapolis).

A true heavy hitter at 6 feet and one inch tall, Emma Dalenberg approaches her sets with good vibes and a genuine love to connect with audiences of all backgrounds. Beginning her career at 19 years old in Minneapolis, she has since toured all over the United States and through five European countries, at venues ranging from packed theaters and clubs to small-town dive bars and bowling alleys. She is a paid regular at the nationally renowned Acme Comedy Club; was voted “Racket Magazine’s 2022 Minnesota Comic to Watch”; has been twice featured in the Minnesota Star Tribune; has opened for Michael Che, Dave Attell, and Big Jay Oakerson; and–perhaps most impressively–got deported from Germany in December of 2022. Now, Emma is focused on developing her act across the country, returning to Europe for her “American Cream” Tour, and is bringing Riffs, a stand-up jazz collaboration, to life with a group of notable jazz musicians and Minneapolis comics. Still in her mid-twenties, Emma has a lot of growing to do, but at least emotional growth doesn’t hurt your knees. She's proud to have come up from her Midwestern trailer park beginnings and be a broke world traveler, with a good handful of subversive jokes, goofy stories, and intercultural observations to share.

Doors open at 9PM; Show starts at 9:30PM. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 6

Tickets $15 advance, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cover with a UW student ID! CASH ONLY.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/312870175137551/

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.