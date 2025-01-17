The Madison Symphony Orchestra’s (MSO) January program, “Beethoven x3”, proves that great things come in threes. Music Director John DeMain leads the MSO in showcasing three of Beethoven’s masterworks, all composed within about three years of each other. After a dramatic performance of Leonore Overture No. 3, this extraordinary concert brings together an exquisite trio of soloists. Together, violinist Gil Shaham, his sister, pianist Orli Shaham, and exceptional cellist Sterling Elliott play Beethoven’s all-too-infrequently-performed “Triple Concerto.” In the words of John DeMain, “Beethoven’s Triple Concerto is an exhilarating tour de force for three titans of their instruments.” This concert is brought to an emotional close with Beethoven’s miraculous Symphony No. 2, an early but groundbreaking work written at the dawning of his realization that he was going deaf.

“Beethoven x3” performances will take place on Friday, January 17 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 19 at 2:30 p.m. in Overture Hall, 201 State Street.