press release: Music lifts our spirits and exercise keeps us healthy. Celebrate the power of both with WPR’s virtual “Beethoven’s 5th (Symphony) 5K Run/Walk/Roll” this June.

Whether you're a seasoned runner or someone just looking for a fun, healthy outdoor activity - our virtual race lets you go at your own pace on your own schedule. No crowds, no parking, no official starting line.

What: Run, walk or roll 3.1 miles/5 kilometers (or more) while listening to Beethoven’s 5th Symphony.

Where: Map your own route (or use a treadmill), track your own time and then report back to us.

When: Complete your "race" between June 13 and June 20, 2020.

Who: Open to all ages and abilities.

Cost: Free, but you can support WPR by getting the fun and funky “Beethoven’s 5th 5K” shirt for $35 (Get yours here). All proceeds support WPR. Every runner gets a free, customized “print at home” race bib you can wear for running and/or photos. Bibs will be available the week before the event. Register here.

Get the Shirt! Support Wisconsin Public Radio and show you participated in our first Beethoven's 5th 5K. This classic, and clever, design is printed on supersoft cotton in Chicago, IL. Available in Men's/Unisex, Women's Fitted and Kids sizes in three color choices. Get yours here.