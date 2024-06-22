Beetles + Beatles

media release: Whether you love insects or music, we are putting them both together on Saturday, June 22! Come down and bring the kids to learn about beetles and Beatles. and then enjoy a performance by Madison' very best Beatles tribute band, Madison Mystery Tour.

4-4:30pm - Learn about beetles (the bug) with UW Entomology professors

4:30-5pm - Learn about The Beatles (the iconic band)

5pm-6:30pm - Enjoy listening to The Beatles music with a performance by Madison Mystery Tour

https://www.facebook.com/events/1123698525581758