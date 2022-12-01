Before It Was Governor Nelson State Park

media release: Before there was Governor Nelson State Park, the land supported agriculture and summer vacations. Join Don Sanford, author of On Fourth Lake: A Social History of Lake Mendota, for a trip back in time when cows grazed the fields along Highway M and kids sang around the campfires on the shore of Lake Mendota.

This event will be held at the Westport Town Hall at 5387 Mary Lake Road in Waunakee. The event is free and open to the public.