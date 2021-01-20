ONLINE: Before the Mic: Spoken Word Writing and Performance

media release: Before the Mic: Spoken Word Writing and Performance series with T. S. Banks supports teens in writing, rehearsing, and performing their original poetry. This free and sliding scale workshop series is for teens / high school aged participants and centers Black, Indigenous, and Brown youth, and other youth of color.

Workshop participants will have the chance to develop original poetry through writing prompts and other multi-media platforms. They will also workshop each others poetry and give critical feedback. Lastly, students will practice performing original work. Bringing pre-written poems to this group for workshopping is encouraged but not required.

This workshop series will run through the last week of January and may be extended through the winter season dependent on student interest.

Workshops will be led by T. S. Banks local poet, performer, and playwright.