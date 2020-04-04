Beginner Cheesemaking

Google Calendar - Beginner Cheesemaking - 2020-04-04 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beginner Cheesemaking - 2020-04-04 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beginner Cheesemaking - 2020-04-04 09:30:00 iCalendar - Beginner Cheesemaking - 2020-04-04 09:30:00

Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release: Join cheesemaker Laura Purdy to learn about cheese-making on the homestead scale. Discussion of science & history behind cheese making, the supplies and ingredients needed and demonstrations on easy starter cheeses. Taste testing of finished products! General admission $15/person, Friends Member $13.50/person.

Info

Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597 View Map
Food & Drink
608-849-4559
Google Calendar - Beginner Cheesemaking - 2020-04-04 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beginner Cheesemaking - 2020-04-04 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beginner Cheesemaking - 2020-04-04 09:30:00 iCalendar - Beginner Cheesemaking - 2020-04-04 09:30:00