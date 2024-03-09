Beginners Bird Walk

media release: This Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance (formerly Madison Audubon) field trip is designed for folks new to birding, and is family-friendly!

We will explore the wonderful Cherokee Marsh North Unit, enjoying the sights and sounds of winter. We will share bird ID and talk about how to tell that bird species apart from others. This is a low-key, slow paced, no-pressure outing for beginners.

We will meet at the Cherokee Marsh North lot and trailhead at the end of N Sherman Ave (43°10'01.8"N 89°21'52.1"W). This incredible spot has a variety of habitats and trails, so we will decide together which we’d like to explore! Together, we'll look and listen for birds, focusing on tips for identification.

Feel free to bring a camera, binoculars, and/or field guide if you wish. Binoculars are not required, though there will be some available to borrow, if you'd like.

Questions? Contact Brenna Marsicek, bmarsicek@swibirds.org or 608-255-2473