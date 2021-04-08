RSVP for Beginning Genealogy: Get Started on Your Journey

media release: Wisconsin Historical Society is excited to provide this program to help you to get your research into a project that can be easily shared with all family members.

Are you new to family history and genealogy? Did you take a DNA test and can’t figure out where to start? Join this interactive workshop with Patricia Glover-Howard, and learn the basics in genealogy and how to begin your research at home, to grow your family trees.

Registration Deadline: 12:00PM, April 8, 2021. The program takes place from 9 am-3 pm on April 10, virtually. (includes a 15 minute break between lectures and a 45 minute lunch break)

About the Presenter: Patricia Glover-Howard, an entrepreneur, educator and genealogy enthusiast uses her passion and expertise in technology to help you build a “genealogy toolbox” that’s overflowing! Patricia worked as a Co-Host on the Bernice Alexander Bennett BlogTalk Radio Show: The National Archives and Beyond! for a year to hone her skills. Patricia also works with middle/high school students to implement the Finding Your Roots Seedlings program — founded by Harvard University Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr.. Patricia is a Board member/VP and responsible for Membership Meeting programming for the Milwaukee County Genealogical Society (MCGS) and a member of the Education Committee at the African American Genealogy Society of Milwaukee (AAGSOM).

Topics Covered:

Are you new to family history and genealogy? Did you take a DNA test and can’t figure out where to start? Please join this interactive workshop, where you will learn the basics in genealogy and how to begin your research at home, to grow your family trees. Perhaps you’ve started a family tree already but you are looking for advanced tools to overcome “brick walls”. We’ll use case studies to illustrate how to use best practices, photos and oral history to connect genealogy records with real people online and offline!

Subtopics:

Genealogy At Home? You Can Do It!

Papa Said What? Interviewing Ancestors to Preserve Oral Histories

There’s More Than Just Ancestry.com for Research - Archives and Libraries You Should Know

It’s Not All Online: Visiting Courthouses, Cousins and Walking on My Ancestors’ Land

Experience Level: Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced tools and tips

Webinar Details: After registration closes, we will email you the link needed to participate in the webinar. You will need a computer with internet access to participate. Participants will be able to ask questions. If no internet access is available to you, you may be able to participate by call-in for audio-only access. If you don't see the email in your inbox, check your junkmail folder, just in case. A recording of the presentation will be available for 30 days for those who register only.