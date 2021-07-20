ONLINE: Beginning Genealogy: Tapping Library Resources to Trace Your Family Roots

press release:

Genealogy is the study of family lineages, and can be used to reveal and construct the stories of our past. Learn about Madison Public Library's resources available for researching your own genealogy at our free online presentation, Beginning Genealogy: Tapping Library Resources to Trace Your Family Roots, from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.

We're excited to welcome our speaker, Martin Alvarado, Community Engagement Librarian for Business and Technology at Central Library. A one-time history and journalism major, Martin is keenly interested in the process of research, interpretation, and documentation of the past and present. Martin is born to parents from Mexico and the United States, and grew up surrounded by a family who is passionate about their heritage and history.

Martin will teach participants how to utilize library archives and newspaper databases, including Madison-specific and national resources, to trace their roots.

Laura Skilton Verhoff, SVP and Managing Senior Counsel at Associated Bank, will moderate the virtual event. Laura is a member of the foundation's Donor Development Committee.

Please register in advance by clicking the button below. If you cannot attend the live event, you'll still be able to access a recording of the presentation, which will be emailed to you.