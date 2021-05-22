media release: This weekend, Courtney Kopchinski will be premiering her year long work, (begin)ning, a collaborative concert consisting of five works created with varying artists and audiences. The collaborative aspect stemmed from her idea of wanting to understand what it means to truly collaborate with another artist in order to create something magical. This collaborative concert takes you on a journey of personal growth, and an understanding that this is only just the beginning of your story.

This concert will premiere in four different shows. Two shows on Saturday the 22 at 2:30 and 7pm at Lathrop Hall, on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus in Madison. The last two shows (2:30 & 7 pm on May 23) will be hosted by KLJ Movement at KLJ Movement studios in Monona, WI (320 W. Broadway Suite C, Monona, WI 53716.) Masks are mandatory to attend these events. Limited spots available for these performances, get your tickets now!

Works to be shown at the concert, with the performers and collaborators, are labeled below

Sincerely : starring - Peighton Strasburg, in collaboration with Megan Schimke

In Search Of : starring - Erin Wiegman, Olivia McGroarty, in collaboration with Joey and Robert Rockman

Patiently Waiting : starring - Courtney Kopchinski, in collaboration with Emma Leeper

Chaos + Order: starring - Veda Manly, Sarah Dewey, Maya Topin, in collaboration with the audience

Never Be Alone : starring - Bailey Besta, Kate Grout, in collaboration with AJ Juarez

The registration link for this free live concerts are below:

SATURDAY, May 22nd 2:30pm & 7pm

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/courtney-kopchinskis-senior-honors-concert-beginning-lathrop-hall-tickets-154754598169

SUNDAY, May 23rd 2:30pm & 7pm

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/courtney-kopchinskis-senior-honors-concert-beginning-klj-movement-tickets-154756409587

*masks are mandatory to attend these events*

Performers: Courtney Kopchinski, Kate Grout, Bailey Besta, Erin Wiegman, Olivia McGroarty, Veda Manly, Maya Topin, Peighton Strasburg, Sarah Dewey

Collaborators: AJ Juarez, Emma Leeper, Joey and Robert Rockman, Megan Schmike

BIOGRAPHY

Courtney Kopchinski, born and raised in Plover, WI, holds a BFA in Dance and certificates in Pilates and Gender & Women’s Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She has attended intensive programs at American Dance Festival, American College Dance Association, and the LA Contemporary Dance Company Summer Program. Over the last few years, Kopchinski has performed in works by Karen McShane-Hellenbrand, Abdel R. Salaam under the advisement of Dyane-Harvey Salaam, Collette Stewart, Chris Walker, Jin-Wen Yu, Christian Von Howard, Kia Smith and various student choreographed works. Kopchinski is in the process of continuing her dance career performing, choreographing, and training with various concert and commercial-based companies. Kopchinski is a recent recipient of the Senior Honors Award in Dance awarded to her from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Dance Department and Mary A Brennan, which made this concert possible. This is her first full choreographed concert.