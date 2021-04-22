ONLINE: Behind the Curtain: Secrets of the Whales

media release: In celebration of Earth Day, join Nat Geo Live for a special behind-the-curtain look at National Geographic Explorer and Photographer Brian Skerry’s riveting journey as he sets out to discover the hidden culture of whales in the new Disney+ original series, Secrets of the Whales. The show will also include special insight into the pages of the May issue of National Geographic magazine, The Ocean Issue, and Skerry's beautiful new book, Secrets of the Whales.

This special preview event will include stories and visuals, and live, moderated audience Q&A with Brian Skerry. Closed captioning will be available for this event. Watch here.