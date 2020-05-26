ONLINE: Behind the Scenes at UW Leopold Greenhouse

press release: In these uncertain times, many of us are in the same position: hunkered down, trying to get a handle on our new reality. Like organizations and businesses across the globe, we at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have made changes to keep our campus and community healthy and safe. While gifted UW researchers identify ways to understand and develop a vaccine for COVID-19, our campus experts are finding new, innovative ways to support and connect with Wisconsin residents.

We are pleased to offer Badger Talks LIVE…. a Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times.

Follow us at https://www.facebook.com/ UWConnects/ and tune in to engage with UW– Madison faculty and staff experts on a variety of interesting, helpful and fun topics. Can't catch the live talks? Check out past talks here.

Tuesday, May 26 at Noon: Behind the Scenes: Tour and Seed Starting at UW's Leopold Greenhouse!

A UW-Madison residence hall with a rooftop greenhouse, Leopold Hall is a one-of-a-kind facility that offers unique experiences to residents of the GreenHouse Learning Community. Explore how the greenhouse operates, what residents use the greenhouse for, and how to effectively and efficiently start vegetable seeds at home.

This talk will take place here on the UW Connects Facebook page.

Tom Bryan has worked with the GreenHouse Learning Community since 2011 and is currently the program coordinator and greenhouse manager there. He also works at the Allen Centennial Garden as an academic catalyst. He graduated from the Nelson Institute’s Environment and Resources Ph.D. program in 2019 where he assessed the environmental impacts of meals and diets. His primary role on campus is to serve students who are interested in sustainability and food systems.

Welcome and introductions by Haley Sisel, a fourth year Biology student in the UW-Madison College of Agriculture and Life Sciences who is from Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Haley is also a former House Fellow with the Greenhouse Learning Community.