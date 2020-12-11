ONLINE: Being Earnest

press release: Skylight is offering two virtual options for the holidays. In addition to Skylight Sings: A Holiday Special, virtual performances of Being Earnest continue through Dec. 31. The musical, based on Oscar Wilde’s satirical comedy of manners, The Importance of Being Earnest, has received effusive reviews from patrons and critics. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said Being Earnest is “spectacular!” and Shepherd Express called it “fun and endearing.” Urban Milwaukee praised its “evocative 1960s music” and Ryan Jay Reviews called it “delightfully entertaining and marvelous!”

To watch Being Earnest online, patrons purchase tickets for a specific date through Dec. 31, 2020 and have 48 hours from their selected date to view the show online. Tickets are $25 (Solo); $35 (Date Night), $50 (Family) and $75 (Full House) and available at www.skylightmusictheatre.org/ Being. Tickets for subscribers are $10, but must be purchased through the Box Office at (414) 291-7800.

Written by Paul Gordon and Jay Grushka, Being Earnest takes place in a mod, 1960’s, Austin Powers-era setting. All of the brilliant wit in Wilde’s most popular play remains intact in this effervescent musical about two young couples and the societal conventions, over-bearing mothers, and misplaced handbags in railway stations that they must overcome in the course of finding true love. The score is a sparkling homage to 1960’s rock groups such as Herman’s Hermits, The Dave Clark Five, The Rolling Stones, The Lovin’ Spoonful and more.

The musical was rehearsed, performed, and recorded in the seven performers’ separate homes to allow for social distancing, and footage was then edited together like a film. Being Earnest was directed by Skylight’s Artistic Director, Michael Unger, who with Paul Gordon, also edited the film version.

The Milwaukee-area performers in the cast of Being Earnest are: Algernon (Max Pink), Lane/Chasuble/Merriman (Tim Rebers), Jack (Joey Chelius), Lady Bracknell (Nathan Marinan), Gwendolyn (Stephanie Staszak), Miss Prism (Karen Estrada), and Cecily (Ashley Oveido).

Being Earnest Streaming Presentation Through December 31 Book and Lyrics by Paul Gordon Music by Paul Gordon and Jay Gruska Based on the play by Oscar Wilde Directed by Michael Unger Music Director Conor Keelan Choreographer Amanda Marquardt Edited by Paul Gordon and Michael Unger