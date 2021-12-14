ONLINE: Being Hinu: Growing Up Ho-Chunk in the 20th Century

× Expand courtesy MPL Madison Public Library Native American Storyteller-in-Residence Andi Cloud.

media release: Madison Public Library, in collaboration with Ho-Chunk Gaming, is launching a Storyteller-in-Residence program with events taking place October 11 (Indigenous Peoples’ Day) - December 18, 2021. The residency is called “Ho-Chunk Through Story: The Origin, The Wayz, and The Life” and will be led by Ho-Chunk Nation storyteller and tribal member Andi Cloud.

"I am happy and honored to be selected as the first indigenous storyteller-in-residence,” said Cloud. “I think this residency is vital, and a great way to celebrate culture in our state. My hope is for the community, young and old, to embrace and engage in Ho-Chunk culture and life."

Throughout the residency, the community can engage in a variety of interactive storytelling and creative learning opportunities for all ages. With art workshops, activity kits, storytimes, social media sharing, exhibits, and more across the city, there are lots of ways to participate, celebrate, and learn.

The next event is Dec. 14:Listen to our Storyteller-in-Residence, Andi Cloud, read aloud an essay that details her experience growing up as a Ho-Chunk woman. Her story describes certain times in her life where she learned her tribe’s ways and what the Ho-Chunk life is to her. After the reading, you are welcome to participate in a Q&A discussion.

Visit madpl.org/storyteller for more info.

This event will be hosted virtually through Zoom. The link to this program will be sent to you by email when you sign up. Zoom is a free video platform, and you can watch on a browser, or through the free mobile app for iOS(link is external) or Android(link is external). You can also call in with a phone to attend with audio only.

Este evento se realizará virtualmente a través de Zoom. El enlace a este programa se le enviará por correo electrónico cuando se registre. También puede llamar por teléfono para participar.