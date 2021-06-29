ONLINE: Being OUT in the Tech Space

media release: This event is virtual. Registration is required through Eventbrite to receive Zoom link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lgbtqia-pride-month-out-in-tech-tickets-146498758731?aff=partners

Join UW-Madison Digital Skills Bootcamps on June 29th for a panel discussion led by an amazing group of LGBTQ+ professionals as we celebrate Pride Month. Hear from these professionals on their career journeys and what it means to be OUT in tech.

Want to break into tech? Looking for inspiration in your current field? This enriching discussion is a unique opportunity to hear our inspiring and accomplished panelists speak about their experiences in tech and their overall path to success in the field all while identifying as an LGBTQ + individual. Don’t miss your chance to close out the month of Pride and walk away with some great career advice!

Meet Your Panelists!

Tracy Apps - Moderator

Behind the bowtie, Tracy Apps (@tapps) is a big-picture doer, a veteran UX designer, front-end developer, strategist, teacher, and artist, Tracy has amassed quite a wide range of experience since she started teaching herself code in the late 1990’s. Including teaching at several Universities, presenting at numerous WordCamps, and over 20 years of creating for either her own company, tracy apps design, her co-founded startup, inntro, co-hosting the Women in WP podcast, or contracting for Fortune 500 & 1,000 companies like Kohl’s, Johnson Controls, and GE Healthcare. She also could probably deadlift you.

Keanna McLeod - Panelist

Keanna McLeod has over 17 years in the digital skills and multimedia industry. She is a Video Editor & Producer, Digital Marketer, business owner and Educator. Keanna attended Fitchburg State University and American Intercontinental University where she received her degrees in both Communications Media with a focus in Video Production and an MBA in International Business and Marketing. She has trained young teens on how to create digital productions utilizing a multitude of tools to help push forward their interests and capabilities in multimedia. Keanna is currently a Digital Skills Senior Advisor at HackerU.

Lexi Namer - Panelist

Lexi Namer is a multidisciplinary designer, developer, and educator based in Durham, NC. She has over ten years experience as a freelance and in-house designer for organizations including Duke University, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, and Public Media North Carolina. Lexi holds a Master’s degree in interactive media from the University of North Carolina School of Media and Journalism, where she was a Roy H. Park Fellow. She has taught design and technology at the University of North Carolina, The Iron Yard, and Flatiron School. Lexi is currently the Head of UI/UX Design Instruction at HackerU.

Winona Azure - Panelist

Winona Azure is an editor, developer, and life-long learner with a B.A. in Writing & Literature from California College of the Arts, a B.S in Environmental Science from San Francisco State University, and a graduate certificate in Computer Science from Seattle University. Winona has worked in tech for the past 10 years with the Netherlands-based non-profit Akvo Foundation, Microsoft, and is currently a Curriculum Engineer with HackerU. They adore Japanese culture and is an avid gamer. She lives with her two black cats and speckled dog in Seattle, WA.